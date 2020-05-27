55Plus: Edgartown Council on Aging – June 2020

The staff at the Edgartown Council on Aging continues to provide telephone and email support to the 55-plus community. We have expanded our monthly newsletter to include COVID-specific resources for food, health, and social services. Through continued community collaboration and input from the 55-plus community, we are providing links to Zoom and telephone-based programming. You can find opportunities for learning, exercise, wellness, education, social opportunities, and caregiver support. The newsletter also aims to bring a little cheer through humor, and includes the wonderful pictures being submitted by our members. If you would like to receive our monthly newsletter and email updates, please contact mkeating@edgartown-ma.us.

All of our staff, including several volunteers, are engaged in increased community outreach, including wellness checks via telephone and email. We continue to deliver up to 250 frozen meals to 50 older adults every week. Five different volunteers have donated over 100 masks, which can be delivered upon request.

We are currently conducting a community needs assessment to find out how people are coping during these trying times. We are particularly interested to know about support networks, food security, alternatives to in-person socialization, and computer use in the 55-plus community. We are asking for feedback and insight to help our community members, to help them feel less isolated.