55Plus: Oak Bluffs Council on Aging – June 2020

Due to the pandemic, all activities here at the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging are paused. That doesn’t mean that we aren’t here for you! Please call the center for any needs, the desire to talk, for any concerns that you may have. We are here for you to the fullest ability to which we are allowed.

We will continue our telephone outreach, and respond to requests. Please contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, should you require help with pickup and delivery of groceries from Reliable Market, mail at the Post Office, and prescriptions.

It is important in critical times such as these to remain as calm as possible, and get your rest. Please wash your hands, and use hand sanitizer. If it is necessary to leave your home, please wear a mask and gloves for your own protection. Our resident fashion maven, Marlene DiStephano, is making masks for Oak Bluffs seniors free of charge. Please contact Rose with the number that you require. We offer exercise programs via Zoom, and are developing new Zoom programing. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

The pandemic closures have impacted our senior community, but this a necessary impact to ensure everyone’s safety. As difficult as this all is, in time we will get to the other side of it. Please stay home, be calm, and wash your hands. Protocols are evolving regularly.

And please remember how much we miss you, how we wish you well, and are looking forward to your returning to the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging in person.

Administrator: Rose M. Cogliano, Outreach Coordinator: Kristine Kokoszka, 508-693-4509, ext. 3