Access state virtual library events

While library buildings are closed, librarians across the commonwealth are turning to virtual community programming to ensure that residents can still participate in educational and entertaining library programs while the stay-at-home order and social distancing are in place.

To make it easy for residents to find these programs, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners has created a statewide calendar of virtual programs, which means that a resident will be able to take advantage of a library event occurring anywhere in the state.

More than 300 Massachusetts public libraries are offering thousands of free virtual programs over the next few months. Programs for all ages include storytimes, senior programs, homework help, book clubs, language training, film discussions, tech help, small business education, and more.

According to a press release, the new virtual library program calendar is the MBLC’s latest effort to increase resident access to library services during the pandemic. The MBLC recently launched “We’re In This Together” digital library on the agency’s public portal, mass.gov/libraries. It gives residents easy access to “free-for-now” resources, as well as library resources that are always free, including research databases and access to more than 350,000 e-books and audiobooks.