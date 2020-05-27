Aquinnah: More shops are open

The end of May finds Martha’s Vineyard cautiously reopening, and what feels like droves of people gathering outside. The weather this past Sunday was glorious, and that brought many people outside, where it feels somewhat safe to be these days. The amount of people I observed not wearing masks even when they encounter others, while small, is disconcerting. Coronavirus is highly contagious, so why tempt fate and endanger the lives of your friends and neighbors? Just wear a mask; if you are outside in an area where you do not expect to encounter someone, you are not expected to wear a mask, but you should have one that you can put on when you encounter others.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center is holding a virtual talk with Dr. Elizabeth Hoover of Brown University. Dr. Hoover will speak on “Farmers, Chefs, and Water Protectors: Food Sovereignty in Indian Country” on Wednesday, June 6, at 6 pm. Email aquinnahcc@gmail.com for the Zoom information.

This week will hopefully bring a little more guidance from the state government on short-term rentals, and how restaurants can proceed as the summer continues. For now, short-term rentals are limited to 31 days or more, and restaurants are takeout and delivery only. The Aquinnah Shop seems to be doing well with takeout, and they have added bonuses like a lobster roll special and a raffle for one of Anne’s pies. They are open Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 7 pm; call 508-645-3867 to order, and you can find the menu at theaquinnahshop.com. The Chilmark Tavern opened this weekend for takeout. They are open Thursday through Monday, from 5 to 8:30 pm, call 508-645-9400 to place an order — you can call as early as 1 pm on the day of to order, menu at chilmarktavern.com. The Galley in Menemsha also opened this weekend, and it was delightful to have some Galley fries and sit on the tailgate of a truck in the Menemsha parking lot, eating them at a good social distance.

While nearly every art event is canceled this year, our arts organizations are trying to create engaging online content and/or live events that can be safely attended. Pathways is still operating online, and every Tuesday they hold their Writer’s night live on Zoom at 7 pm. Go to pathwaysmv.org for the full schedule. The Yard is hosting online dance and yoga classes starting in June. Go to dancetheyard.org for the schedule. The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival is working to create at least one drive-in movie experience this summer, and they have been posting content for families online at tmvff.org.

Happy birthday to Susie Anderson and Marvin Jones, who both celebrate on Thursday, and to Nancy Benoit, who celebrates on Friday. Stay safe out there, my friends, I look forward to the day when we can all hug again; until then, keep back six feet and wear your mask.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.