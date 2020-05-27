Coleman Patrick Cosgrave

Suzy Cosgrave and Mike Cosgrave of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Coleman Patrick Cosgrave, on May 18, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Coleman weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Adelaide Maggie Ives

Sarah Ives and Taylor Ives of Aquinnah announce the birth of a daughter, Adelaide Maggie Ives, on May 19, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Adelaide weighed 6 pounds, 13.2 ounces.

Ysis Fernandes Dias Braganga

Nandyara Dias Da Silva and Michael Fernandes Dias of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Ysis Fernandes Dias Braganga, on May 22, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ysis weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and is welcomed at home by big brother Gusttavo.