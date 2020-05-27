Chilmark: Online menus for local goods

It was Saturday night, Memorial Day weekend. After the rain, I drove to Menemsha to walk my dogs. There was a steady stream of cars heading to the beach lot for sunset, filling all the socially distanced available spots. Ropes and stanchions stood empty of lines outside the Galley. Standing alone, fly-fishing from a rock, was Meg Athearn, whose homemade mask had dropped outside her pickup. We struck up a conversation, Meg mentioning that as a farmer, she’s prepared to deal with the changing effect of nature, but so much more has been affected, like rituals her kids miss participating in, including the annual March to the Sea. Then an Aquinnah Police cruiser driven by Sgt. Paul Manning pulled up, and I learned Cliffhangers hasn’t decided what their summer plans will be. The Home Port will remain closed for the season, and sadly, the old Chilmark General Store remains boarded up a second summer.

On Sunday’s evening walk under a cloudy sky, there were no cars streaming toward the town beach, but a silhouette of fishing folk evenly distanced along the jetty stood out against the deep orange sky, as the setting sun shone in its full glory. Not a soul was on Dutcher Dock at 7:40 pm. I heard there were crowds in town during the day, getting takeout. Remember to call ahead to place orders, and make everyone’s job easier.

Thank you to Terry Meinelt for pointing out I mistakenly captioned my photo State Road last week, when it’s the Scott family’s North Road home that hosts the branch vehicle.

Menemsha Texaco has expanded its hours to 8 am to 4 pm daily, a welcome change.

Learn about Tea Lane Farm’s online Plant Sale at tealanefarm.com.

Beetlebung Farm’s online ordering has begun; the honor-system farm stand will be open daily except Friday. Only one person at a time in the farmstand, please. Shop at beetlebungfarm.square.site.

Mermaid Farm has veggie plants, cheeses, raw milk, lassis, yogurt, beef, and lamb.

North Tabor Farm is stocked. Learn more about their summer CSA on their Facebook page. Keep up with their new newsletter at northtaborfarm.com/contact.

Native Earth Teaching Farm has tomato plants, and welcomes help creating the Recovery Garden. Learn more at nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

The Chilmark Tavern is open for takeout dinner and meal kits, from 5 pm most evenings. Order online at chilmarktavern.com or by phone at 508-645-9400.

Yes, trash bags and barrels cost $5 to offload at the dump, not sure why it’s still $4 online.

Get takeout in Menemsha: Larsen’s is open 10 am to 5 pm, call 508-645-2680; Menemsha Fish Market has a great new website (menemshafishmarket.net), but please call all orders in from 11 am to 5 pm at 508-645-2282; Menemsha Texaco, expanded daily hours 8 am to 4 pm, call in orders before 3 pm at 508-645-2641, or email squidrow@vineyard.net; for the Galley, open 11 am to 3 pm, place online orders at menemshagalley.e-tab.com and expect about a 20-minute wait.

I picked up my Ghost Island CSA order, but a few items we’d run out of they had too. North Tisbury Farm had what I needed, online ordering is simple, and I was able to pick up within a half-hour of placing my order at northtisburyfarm.com. This is now the closest grocery to home, and basics are reasonable, besides a great bakery selection.

Grey Barn bread (not available Monday or Tuesday) is baking more to meet community needs, so you can show up in the afternoon and find all their choices on the shelf. This week we tried a polenta bread, not even on their regular schedule. All their meats, cheeses, eggs, vegetables and more are online at thegreybarnandfarm.com.

Have you checked out Lift Certificates to support local businesses? You can start with Nettie Kent at lift.mvbank.com/Nettie-Kent-Jewelry_c_55.html.

TMVFF is going drive-in style this summer; weigh in on offerings at tmvff.org/driveinpoll.

Remember Island testing for COVID-19 has begun; please read bit.ly/frontlinefirsttests.

Chilmark library’s Weekly Read-Aloud Stories with Sarah is available through a video link. Crafts with Irene can be accessed here: vimeo.com/414908823. Osprey Monitoring with Felix Neck, a virtual training session on Sunday, May 31, at noon with Liz Dengenis, will review the program’s 50-year history helping to establishing critical nesting habitats, and teach you how to approach a nest, collect data, and learn all about the natural history of these famous summer residents. Write tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up for all adult online programs. For info, see chilmarklibrary.org and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

If you’ve just arrived and are self-quarantining or need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance after you provide basic information at bit.ly/2wKhxa4. Contact by phone is available Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm, 508-545-3249, or email chilmarkneighbors@gmail.com.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island, as some of what you find here may be dated.

Have a good week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.