Edgartown, Board of Trade develop toolkit for businesses

The town of Edgartown and the Edgartown Board of Trade have developed an electronic toolkit of resources, as many businesses continue to open as restrictions are eased.

The document provides links to the state’s reopening guidelines, and breaks down protocols by different business sectors. There are additional resources, such as links to the Centers for Disease Control, the state of Massachusetts website, the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, and the U.S. Department of Labor OSHA.