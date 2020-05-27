Holmes Hole to sail again

While there are innumerable uncertainties right now, one thing can be counted on: Where there are wind and water, there will be sailors. The Holmes Hole Sailing Association will have a racing season this summer, although the form it will take is still vague in some particulars. As always, there will be races on Thursday evenings and Sunday afternoons. There may be a committee boat, or the starts and finishes may be on the honor system, and there will be some precautionary rules to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The emphasis will be on fun, but even if the competition gets heated, it’s unlikely that social distancing will be violated without a foul.

A tune-up race will kick off the official season on June 21. Before then, there will be an unofficial sailing get-together on Sunday afternoons. All are welcome. For more information, please visit holmeshole.org.