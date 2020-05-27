James Kenneth Rolston Sr. (“Ken”), 68, died on Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020, at his home in Vineyard Haven. He was married to Deborah (Fitzpatrick) Rolston.

A private, graveside service for family will be held at this time, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, PO Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.