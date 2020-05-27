Poet’s Corner: Corona

Corona

It’s

Everywhere

And

Nowhere

The kids gathering at sunset on East Chop

The ghosts shuffling through the shelves at the grocery

I see

Streamers

Wisps of what floating through the air

And cries

Of forgetting

And of

Loneliness

Everyone’s screaming in silence

Everything’s silence in your head

Jordan Wallace is an Island poet.

