Poet’s Corner: Corona

Corona
It’s
Everywhere
And
Nowhere
The kids gathering at sunset on East Chop
The ghosts shuffling through the shelves at the grocery
I see
Streamers
Wisps of what floating through the air
And cries
Of forgetting
And of
Loneliness
Everyone’s screaming in silence
Everything’s silence in your head
Jordan Wallace is an Island poet.
