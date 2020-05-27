Sail MV announces fundraising campaign

With its summer sailing programs on hold and its Seafood Buffet and Auction moved online, Sail Martha’s Vineyard (Sail MV) has launched a fundraising campaign, Support Sail MV, with a goal of raising $200,000 to support its programs.

Sail MV teaches 500 Island and visiting youth each summer, according to a press release. It also sponsors the MVRHS sailing team, maritime studies, and the Cornish gig rowing program.

“This fundraiser is critical for Sail MV’s continued ability to operate our current programs and to ensure our summer program returns in 2021,” Sail MV board member John Wilson said in the press release. “We take our responsibility to our Island kids seriously, and are grateful to our supporters, who allow us to accomplish our mission.”

Sail MV executive director John Kettlewell said in the release that the program is looking into whether individual or small group lessons can be offered safely. “This will only happen with the approval of the relevant health authorities. Please stay tuned to our e-blasts, website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates on what we will be offering this summer,” Kettlewell said.

In lieu of an in-person buffet, Andy Nutton, director of programs, in conjunction with MVTV, will host a show on July 9 at 6 pm on Sail MV’s YouTube channel celebrating the program’s history and mission.