Sign of appreciation for frontline workers

Seven students on the Tisbury School student council added to their “together” sign to thank frontline workers on Tuesday.

The sign, which originally read “together,” was put together on a fence near the school in January when students were all back together under one roof after lead remediation separated some of the grades. Wanting to thank frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic, students got together to add “we thank you.”

Spearheaded by seventh and eighth graders on the student council, Tisbury School health educator Jane Taylor and guidance counselor Joanie Creato oversaw the updated sign along with school resource officer Scott Ogden and former assistant principal Sean Mulvey.

“While we were working, we received many positive compliments and thanks from passersby,” Taylor wrote in an email to The Times.