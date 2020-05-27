West Tisbury: Decoration Day memories

I am writing this column on Monday morning, Memorial Day. The weekend brought heavy rain on Saturday, followed by bright sunshine on Sunday. Today the sky is rather gray, quiet and solemn like the holiday. Hard to call it a holiday when its purpose is to honor so many men and women who died fighting our Civil War, and in all of our wars since.

The first Decoration Day, as it was originally called, began on May 1, 1865. Two dozen or so freed slaves reorganized the mass grave of Union soldiers, reburying them in rows, and building a fence around the former Martyrs of the Race Course and Jockey Club in Charleston, S.C., which had been commandeered by the Confederate Army to house Union prisoners. Schoolchildren paraded around the new burial ground, singing “John Brown’s Body,” and the rest of the day was filled with speeches and the singing of patriotic songs. At day’s end, three Union regiments of both black and white soldiers marched around the graves and staged a drill.

Other early Decoration Day events were held by communities to remember their dead soldiers and decorate their graves with flags and flowers. On May 5, 1866, businesses closed in Waterloo, N.Y. The townspeople continued the practice annually, leading to the federal government naming Waterloo as the official first Memorial Day. The date was changed to May 30 after General John Logan called for a national day of remembrance in 1868. That year, General James Garfield gave a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, where the graves of 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers were decorated by participants in the day’s memorial events.

Decoration Day became a federal holiday in 1938. Decoration Day was legally renamed Memorial Day in 1967, although the name had come into use beginning in the 1880s. After World War II, the day expanded to a memorial for all American soldiers killed in wars. Congress established Memorial Day as a uniform Monday holiday in 1968, to be held on the last Monday in May. The law went into effect in 1971.

All this got me thinking about the Memorial Days of my childhood. We still called it Decoration Day. I remember going to the American Legion Hall with my dad, buying poppies to pin onto my shirt and his lapel, and riding my bicycle, heavily decorated with red, white, and blue crepe paper streamers, in the parade down Main Street. I had heard about poppies and Flanders Fields, but wanted to know more, so back to history.com and time.com to continue reading.

Red poppies grew wild, and appeared self-sown on the war-torn battlefields of Western Europe after World War I. A Canadian brigade surgeon, Lt. Col. John McCrae, wrote the famous poem after the Second Battle of Ypres, where the German army used chlorine gas for the first time. It was published in Punch magazine in 1915.

In Flanders Fields

In Flanders Fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That marks our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders Fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders Fields.

Moina Michael was a professor at the University of Georgia when she read the poem in the November 1915 issue of Ladies’ Home Journal. She had taken a leave of absence at the beginning of the war to move to New York City, where she volunteered at the YWCA, training and sponsoring workers overseas. After reading the poem, she vowed to always wear a red poppy to honor the lost lives in Flanders Fields. She bought some red silk, made her poppy, then decided that selling silk poppies could raise money to support returning veterans. By the mid-1920s, she had enlisted Georgia’s branch of the American Legion to adopt the poppy as its symbol; eventually it became the official U.S. national emblem of remembrance.

At the same time, a Frenchwoman named Anna Guerin also saw the red poppy as a symbol of remembrance. She invited American Legion members to speak and inspire French women, children, and veterans to make and sell artificial poppies to fund the restoration of war-torn France. She brought the idea to Britain, where Major George Howson opened a poppy factory in Richmond, giving jobs to disabled veterans. A second poppy factory opened in Edinburgh, Scotland. Together, they make approximately 45,000,000 poppies a year. They are still worn on Remembrance Day or Armistice Day, Nov. 11, in the U.K., Canada, France, Belgium, Australia, and New Zealand. In America, we wear them on Memorial Day.

The American Legion Auxiliary maintains an active program using the red poppy as a national symbol of remembrance. They sponsor an annual poster contest for American schoolchildren in grades 2 through 12. See them on alaforveterans.org. Poppy sales help support programs for veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families, and disabled and hospitalized veterans. They still make poppies and sell them on their website. Not just the crepe paper poppies I remember, but poppy jewelry, aprons, T shirts, and bags.

Vineyard friends have told me stories of walking from school to the harbors in their respective towns to toss bunches of lilacs into the water on the Friday before Memorial Day — Vineyard friends of many generations. I watched Edgartown schoolchildren taking this flower-laden walk down Main Street in Edgartown when I first moved to the island. It is a charming custom, and I am glad to know it continues to this day, somewhat redesigned to accommodate social distancing, but continuing on nonetheless.

Happy first birthday wishes to Zinnia Fischer. She will turn 1 on May 26.

The front page of Sunday’s New York Times was a moving visual testament to the devastation of COVID-19. It listed names of 1,000 Americans who have died from the virus. They represent only 1 percent of the almost 100,000 people in our country who have died thus far.

We have been so careful here on our Island, but every night I watch the news, watch people standing in close proximity, no one wearing masks or gloves, still hugging and shaking hands, still believing there is no risk to them or their loved ones. I wonder if there will be a symbol of remembrance for them? Will it be red poppies, or pink ribbons or purple wristbands? Or will they pass in silence, perhaps remembered by family and friends, but with little notice by a country that turns away, that wants to reopen as we were before coronavirus?

