For Kayden Devine’s 12th birthday Oak Bluffs and Aquinnah Police cruisers joined Oak Bluffs fire trucks, an ambulance, well-wisher vehicles, and motorcycles for a celebratory parade on Pacific Avenue in Oak Bluffs. Kayden is from Aquinnah, but was in Oak Bluffs at his cousin’s house Wednesday when the parade screamed past with sirens wailing and flashing lights.

“He’s still talking about it today,” his mother Heather Devine said Thursday. “His birthday is his favorite day of the year.”