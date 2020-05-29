MVRHS awards show must go on

On Thursday night, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School community joined together — virtually — to celebrate the achievements of students over the past academic year. This honors night at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) looked different than those in years past. Unfortunately, the event could not serve as an opportunity for students, faculty, and parents to physically come together in the usual celebration of students’ diligence and hard work. However, the honors night functioned as a clear tribute to both students’ and teachers’ resilience in an uncertain time. MVRHS handed out 542 awards and distinctions to a total of 273 recipients. The awards ceremony, prerecorded by faculty members, was broadcast on the MVRHS website, and lasted about an hour.
Principal Dingledy spoke of the past few weeks of academics in quarantine as an arduous experience for the MVRHS community. “It’s incredibly challenging to stay engaged when it doesn’t seem to matter for the purposes of grades, GPA, or admission to college,” Dingledy said.
Dingledy was proud to note that many students saw this time as an opportunity to dig deeper in engagement with the MVRHS community. “In many ways, this period is a true test of curiosity and community-mindedness, and the vast majority of our students have passed this theoretical test with flying colors,” Dingledy said.
This year, the ceremony did not recognize its usual distinction of consistent honor roll, as only two quarters of the school year will count toward the honor roll, given the interruption. Dingledy noted that this limited measure did not feel like an accurate representation of students’ academic work throughout the entire year.
The Seal of Biliteracy, awarded by Justine DeOliveira, was given to five students for English and Portuguese (see full awards list below for all recipients). The award was granted to seven students for English and Spanish. Juan Sanchez Roa was awarded the Massachusetts Seal of Biliteracy with distinction. These honors serve as a demonstration of a recipient’s mastery of at least two languages. Last year was the first year these particular awards were offered, DeOliveira said.
The National Honors Society Teacher of the Year Award, given by Alex Rego on behalf of the 2020 executive council, was awarded to Melissa Braillard. The award was started at MVRHS last year as recognition of a teacher who exemplifies four categories of National Honors scholarship: leadership, character, scholarship, and service. Rego thanked teachers for their dedication and consideration over the past few months, and said that educators have gone “the extra mile, or the extra hundred miles, if you will, to engage us, challenge us, and support us.”
The Book Awards were given to Owen Atkins (Suffolk University), Ethan Creato (Dartmouth College), Peter Gilllis (Harvard University), Maria Clara Lacerda (Saint Michael’s College), Finley Monahan (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Nathaniel Porterfield (Western New England University), Max Potter (Saint Michael’s College), Ruby Reimann (Smith College), Eric Reubens (University of Notre Dame), Zachary Smith (George Washington University), and Willa Welch (Lasell University). These accolades were granted by colleges and universities nationwide in honor of high school students in the class of 2021 who are top academic achievers and leaders in their community.
The National Merit Scholarship Award was earned by class of 2020 valedictorian Jaiden Edelman. Edelman was also awarded the Segnem Egere Award for Excellence in Mathematics, the Excellence in Acting award, and the Presidential Scholar Award, among several other awards. According to Dingledy, the Presidential Scholar Award is an incredibly competitive award, and was only granted to 161 students in the class of 2020 nationwide.
Award certificates will be available for pickup on June 2 and 3, when students come to school to drop off materials.
As Nell Coogan, restorative coordinator at the high school, said while presenting the MVRHS character awards, “Congratulations to all of the 2020 award winners. You are all amazing students.”
2020 Honors Night Awards: Here are the winners
Art, Design and Technology, presented by Chris Baer
Excellence in Drawing and Painting, Fiona Smilie
Excellence in Photography and Graphics, Kayleigh Bollin
Excellence in 3D Design and Architecture, Keaton Aliberti
Excellence in Crafts and Sculpture, Gabriela Vieira
Excellence in Game Design, Samuel Fetters
Excellence in Programming, Matthew Quinn Littlefield
Excellence in Interactive Art, Romain Lyn
Effort and Leadership in Art, Design and Technology:
Grade 9, Samantha Folts
Grade 10, Amelia Kyburg-Abbott, Tessa Hammond
Grade 11, Madeline Chronister
Grade 12, Kieran Karabees
Athletics, presented by Mark McCarthy
Sportsmanship Award, Megan Zeilinger, Kenneth Hatt
Outstanding Student Athlete in Academics, Alexandra Rego, Peter Burke
Outstanding Student Athlete in Competition, Skyla Harthcock, Jared Regan
Unsung Hero, Colby Zarba
Unsung Heroine, Catherine Cherry
MIAA Pillar Awards
Leadership, Ruby Reimann, Nathaniel Porterfield
Community Service, Willa Welch, Max Potter
Coaches’ Education, Maria Frangos, Zachary Smith
Sportsmanship, Charlotte Packer, Nicholas De Paula
Wellness, Avery Simmons, James Dyke
Graduating Senior Award from the U.S. Figure Skating Association, presented by Jane Taylor
Avalon Weiland, Molly Carroll, Megan Zeilinger
Career and Technical Education, presented by Barbara-jean Chauvin
Excellence in Automotive:
Exploratory, Nathan Cuthbert
Level I, Kaio Pereira
Level II, Jacob Gurney
Level III, Kelly Cleary
Excellence in Business and Marketing:
Exploratory, Rachel Arruda
Business and Marketing, Kaitlyn Freeman
Marketing, Sam Hoyt
Excellence in Carpentry:
Exploratory, Nathan Cuthbert
Level I, Anthony Dias
Level II, Jamarlem Alves
Level III, Solon Oliver
Excellence in Culinary Arts:
Exploratory, Graysen Kirk
Level I, Sophie Palmer
Level II, Marcellus Rubio
Level III, Anthony Chick
Excellence in Health Assisting:
Level I, Emmalee Maciel
Level II, Ana Clara Lopes
Level III, Taylor Hughes
Excellence in Horticulture:
Exploratory, Kinley Rinzin
Level I, Cameron Geary
Level II, Madeline Chronister
Level III, Jackson Pizzano
Excellence in Maritime Sciences:
Exploratory, Nathan Cuthbert
Level I, Caleb Burt
Level II, Zachary Ward
MVA Presidential Award, Madeline Chronister (Horticulture), Jacob Gurney (Automotive)
Massachusetts Outstanding Vocational Technical Student Award, Taylor Hughes
English, presented by Cynthia Cowan
Excellence in English, Grade 9, Jack Crawford, Julia Sayre, Madeleine Bengtsson, Annabelle Brothers, Daniel Serpa
Excellence in English, Grade 10, Ashley Brasefield, Asaph Nunes, Alison Custer, Harding Eville, Jessie Dlabaj, Ingrid Moore
Excellence in English, Grade 11, Eric Reubens, Madeline Chronister, Leo Neville, Ellie Dolby
Excellence in English, Grade 12, Olivia Schroeder, Jaiden Edelman, Owen Favreau
Effort and Leadership Award in English:
Grade 9, Jacob Glasgow, Kinley Rinzin, Wadeline Florime, Lily Moran, Samantha Folts, Kamar Dehaney
Grade 10, Lara Rebecca Correa-Silva, Kaleb Hatt, Isabella Clarke, Hiaggo Gonçalves, Hilary Rodrigues, Graham Stearns, Sara Creato, Emmett Favreau
Grade 11, Chloe Combra, Danielle Oteri, Hope Bettencourt, Ana Clara Lopes, Kaya Seiman
Grade 12, Vito Aiello, Jack Holmes, Molly Carroll, Nicole deBettencourt, Jada Randolph, Christopher Ferry
Crime Fiction/Bogart Award, Peter Burke
Science Fiction/Quasar Award, Abigail Hammarlund
Morelli Award, Amelia Simmons
English as a Second Language, presented by Dianne Norton
Excellence in ESL 1, Kailaine de Oliveira, Rayane Da Silva, Maria Eduarda Lainez
Excellence in ESL 2, Nandyeli Cristo, Everthon Da Silva
The Phoenix Award ESL 1-2, Camila Celestin, Rayssa dos Santos, Amanda Cardoso
Excellence in Advanced ESL, Eduardo Marques, Vitoria Da Trindade
The Phoenix Award ESL 3-4, Gabriel Dos Santos, Rhay Rodrigues
Foreign Languages, presented by Justine DeOliveira
MA Foreign Language Association Awards:
Award for Leadership in a Foreign Language, Ana Clara Ribeiro
Award for Excellence in Portuguese, Stephany Ribeiro
Award for Excellence in French, Jaiden Edelman
Award for Excellence in Spanish, Alexandra Rego
Effort and Leadership in Foreign Languages:
Grade 9, Madeleine Bengtsson, Julia Sayre, Jacob Riis, Sophia Kokoszka, Vitoria Da Trindade, Nikola Nikolov
Grade 10, Tenley Brooks, Jessie Dlabaj, Kaleb Hatt, Kayla Debettencourt, Jayden Coyle, Ryan Giordano, Maria Eduarda Lainez, Alison Custer
Grade 11, Brooke Crocker, Nathaniel Porterfield, Lydia Carlos, Micah Vought
Grade 12, Imani Hall, Jenaleigh Griffin, Catherine Cherry
MA Seal of Biliteracy:
Portuguese, Linda Borges, Gabriella Carlos Silva, Maria Vitória De Oliveira, Rhanna De Oliveira, Stephany Ribeiro
Spanish, Owen Favreau, Imani Hall, Rose Herman, Spencer Pogue, Hannah Rabasca, Alexandra Rego, Joseph Serpa
Massachusetts Seal of Biliteracy with Distinction
Spanish, Juan Sanchez Roa
History, presented by Olsen Houghton
History and Social Studies:
Excellence in U.S. History I, Madeleine Bengtsson
Excellence in U.S. History II, Jessie Dlabaj
Excellence in Global History I, Gabriella Carr
Excellence in Global History II, Vitoria Krasa, Stephany Ribeiro
Excellence in AP Modern European History, Owen Favreau, Olivia Schroeder
Excellence in AP U.S. History, Ingrid Moore, Zachary Utz
Excellence in AP World History, Eric Reubens, Willa Welch
Excellence in Historical Fiction Workshop, Taylor Hughes
Excellence in Grade 10 Humanities, Ashley Brasefield, Peyton Jeffers
Excellence in Grade 11 Humanities, Kaya Seiman
Effort and Leadership in History/Social Studies:
Grade 9, Nikola Nikolov
Grade 10, Samuel Fetters, Kaleb Hatt
Grade 11, Max Potter
Grade 12, Caitlin McHugh, Joshua Pinto, Wilson Riley
Math, presented by Carole Flanders
Excellence in Algebra I, Anna Duarte
Excellence in Algebra II, Marina Pessoni
Excellence in Advanced Algebra II, Henry D’Andrea
Excellence in Geometry, Crystal Zheng
Excellence in Advanced Geometry, Daniel Serpa, Madeleine Bengtsson
Excellence in Honors Geometry, Isabella Clarke
Excellence in Pre-Calculus, Lauren Boyd, Riley Yuhas
Excellence in Honors Pre-Calculus, Kate Howell, Nathaniel Porterfield
Excellence in Pre-AP Calculus, Leo Neville, Willa Welch
Excellence in AP Calculus (AB), Jack Holmes
Excellence in AP Calculus (BC), Joseph Serpa, Peter Burke
Excellence in Probability and Data Analysis, Maria Vitória De Oliveira
Excellence in Financial Literacy, Brooke Crocker
Excellence in Statistics, Chloe Combra
Excellence in AP Statistics, Abigail Hammarlund
The Segnem Egere Award for Excellence in Mathematics, Jaiden Edelman
Effort and Leadership in Math:
Grade 9, Margaret Bernard, Eduardo Marques, Julia Sayre
Grade 10, Edward Cherry, Emilia Felix
Grade 11, Margaret Sykes, Eric Reubens, Kaya Seiman
Grade 12, Olivia Schroeder, Wilson Riley, Imani Hall
Project Vine Awards, presented by Dani Charbonneau
Vintage Award: The PV student who shows the most excellence in academic work, Emilia Felix
Vine Friday Hero: The PV student who brings the most spirit to Vine Fridays, Tarhil (“Ty”) Mathew
Strongest Shoulder: The PV student who helps their peers through tough times, Madeline Youmans
“Rookie” of the Year: The PV student in their first year in the program who shows the most promise of doing great things with their time here, Matthew Moore
Performing Arts, presented by Abigail Chandler
Excellence in Band, Anne Culbert
Excellence in Chorus, Emily Mello
Excellence in Orchestra, Paige Pogue, Spencer Pogue
Excellence in Drama:
Excellence in Acting, Anne Culbert, Jaiden Edelman, Bella Giordano, Skylar Hall, Ruby Suman
Excellence in Stage Management, Violet Cabot
Department Award, Skylar Hall
Department Service Award, Violet Cabot
Effort and Leadership in the Performing Arts:
Grade 9, Madeleine Bengtsson, Annabelle Brothers, Jack Crawford, Ava McGee
Grade 10, Ashley Brasefield, Tenley Brooks, Emmett Favreau
Grade 11, Kaya Seiman
Grade 12, Wyatt Belisle, Simone Davis, Caitlin McHugh
Jim Novak Where the Heck Did That Come From? Award, Benedict Yancey
Physical Education, presented by Kathy Perrotta
Effort and Leadership in Physical Education:
Grade 9, Madeleine Bengtsson, Paige Anderson, Camden Napior, Hanna Santos
Grade 10, Kaleb Hatt, Colin McNamee
Grade 11, Hemilly Nascimento, Ethan Creato, Aiden Marek
Grade 12, Taylor Trudel, Indigo Giambattista, Lauren Boyd
Science, presented by Michael Joyce
Excellence in Biology, Jack Crawford, Sophia Kokoszka
Excellence in AP Biology, Isabella Thorpe
Excellence in Chemistry, Madeline Chronister, Henry D’Andrea, Harding Eville
Excellence in AP Chemistry, Leo Neville
Excellence in Earth Science, Annabelle Brothers
Excellence in Physics, Parker Ben David, Jack Holmes, Max Potter
Excellence in AP Physics, Peter Burke, Jaiden Edelman
Excellence in Marine Biology, Miles Wolff
Excellence in Anatomy and Physiology, Molly Carroll
Excellence in Green Engineering, Thomas Smith
Excellence in AP Environmental Science, Willa Welch
Excellence in Physical Science, Emily McKinney
Effort and Leadership in Science:
Grade 9, Nikola Nikolov, Julia Sayre
Grade 10, Tenley Brooks, Atlas Zack
Grade 11, Matthew D’Andrea, Marcellus Rubio, Chloe Combra
Grade 12, Catherine Cherry, Imani Hall, Chloe Hoff
National Honor Society spring inductees, presented by Alex Rego and Jack Holmes
Seniors, Julia Gomes, Stephany Ribeiro
Juniors, Chloe Combra, Aiden Marek, Molly Menton, Dylan Burke, Felix Colon, Trent Bilodeau, Brooke Crocker, Lauren Voorhees
NHS Teacher of the Year Award, Melissa Braillard
National Merit Scholarship Award, presented by Ericka Mulvey
Jaiden Edelman
National School Development Council Awards, presented by Dr. Matthew D’Andrea
Peter Gillis
Zachary Smith
Book Awards, presented by John Fiorito
Harvard University, Peter Gilllis
Smith College, Ruby Reimann
Dartmouth College, Ethan Creato
Saint Michael’s College, Maria Clara Lacerda, Max Potter
University of Notre Dame, Eric Reubens
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Finley Monahan
George Washington University, Zachary Smith
Suffolk University, Owen Atkins
Western New England University, Nathaniel Porterfield
Lasell University, Willa Welch
Top 20 in the Class of 2020, presented by Sara Dingledy
- Jaiden Edelman
- Joseph Serpa
- Alexandra Rego
- Peter Burke
- Spencer Pogue
- Owen Favreau
- Imani Hall and Jack Holmes
- Abigail Hammarlund
- Rose Herman
- Vito Aiello
- Kieran Karabees
- Paige Pogue
- Katherine O’Brien
- Nicole deBettencourt
- Catherine Cherry
- Molly Carroll and Anne Culbert
- Chloe Hoff
- Molly Pogue and Ruby Suman
Class Essayist, Alexandra Rego
Salutatorian, Joseph Serpa
Valedictorian, Jaiden Edelman
Presidential Scholar Award, presented by Sara Dingledy
Jaiden Edelman
President’s Awards, presented by Barbara-jean Chauvin
President’s Award for Educational Excellence: Jaiden Edelman, Joseph Serpa, Alexandra Rego, Peter Burke, Spencer Pogue, Owen Favreau, Imani Hall, Jack Holmes, Abigail Hammarlund, Rose Herman, Vito Aiello, Kieran Karabees, Paige Pogue, Katherine O’Brien, Nicole deBettencourt, Catherine Cherry, Molly Carroll, Anne Culbert
President’s Award for Educational Achievement: Chloe Hoff, Molly Pogue, Ruby Suman, Lauren Pagliccia, Danielle Middleton, Hannah Rabasca, Emily Mello, Kenneth Hatt, Julia Dostal, Juan Sanchez Roa, Annabelle Cutrer, Kya Maloney, Dashiell Christy, Thea Keene, Caitlin McHugh Colby Zarba, Molly Baldino, Aleksandra Lakis, Chesca Quinlan-Potter, Megan Zeilinger, Violet Cabot, Simone Davis, Caroline Hurley, Olivia Schroeder, Pandora Bassett, Bella Giordano, Thomas Hopkins, Linda Borges, Emily Gazzaniga, Jeremy Regan, Wyatt Belisle, Vivian Surprenant, Morgan Estrella, Melissa Lacerda, Ava Vigneault, Christopher Ferry, McMahon Sykes, Ayanna Fhagen-Smith
MVRHS Character Awards, presented by Nell Coogan, Erin Slossberg, Jeremy Light, and Dhakir Warren
COMMUNITY — Students who recognize the benefits of being part of a community and who take responsibility for their own impact on others. Recognize the rights of others and the common good. Engage with diverse perspectives. Understand, accept, and value diversity.
Grade 9 Community Award
Nathan Cuthbert, Juliet Morse, Julia Sayre, Cali Giglio, Terrence Lett
Grade 10 Community Award
Hiaggo Gonçalves, Kailaine de Oliveira, Alison Custer, Graham Stearns, Anabelle Biggs, Vitoria Da Trindade
Grade 11 Community Award
Nate Sawyer, Max Potter, Kaya Seiman, Ana Clara Lopes, Zach Smith, Willa Welch
Grade 12 Community Award
Jackson Pachico, Emily Gazzaniga, Skylar Hall, Spencer Pogue, Lauren Boyd, Jada Randolph, Violet Cabot, Vitoria Krasa, Thea Keene, James Murray, Caitlin McHugh
CURIOSITY — Figure out what type of learning excites them, keeps them engaged, and makes them happy to wake up in the morning. Try new things. Pursue interests and passions until they are satisfied — not just to receive a grade or reward. Discover how their interests and hobbies can translate into the world of high school, life, and work.
Grade 9 Curiosity Award
Kinley Rinzin, Joe Ruzzo, Everthon Da Silva, Andressa da Trindade, Madeleine Bengtsson, Ava McGee
Grade 10 Curiosity Award
Henry D’Andrea, Sam Fetters, Emmalee Maciel, Kyra Wildanger, Connor McGrath
Grade 11 Curiosity Award
Ruby Reimann, Nandyeli Cristo, Margaret Sykes, Ethan Creato, Brooke Crocker, Eric Reubens, João Lucas Knupp
Grade 12 Curiosity Award
Imani Hall, Amelia Simmons, Wilson Riley, Josh Pinto, Juan Sanchez Roa, Tyla Packish, Skyla Harthcock, Paige Pogue, Kieran Karabees, Danielle Middleton, Nick Rosa, Vito Aiello, Gaby Carlos Silva, Gregory Clark
RESILIENCE — Those who are willing to accept and learn from disappointment. They manage and learn from discomfort. Stretch themselves. Believe that success is under their control. Practice the skill of moving forward and maintaining optimism. Self-advocate.
Grade 9 Resilience Award
Penelope Long, Hanna Santos, Aileen Mahoney, Lincoln Marino, Baylee Furtaw, Lucas Cacique
Grade 10 Resilience Award
Kayla Debettencourt, Ben Yancey, Edimar Lisboa, Lara Rebecca Correa-Silva, Kasarah Bruni
Grade 11 Resilience Award
Erick Miller, Hemilly Nascimento, Samuel Balbino, Braden Sayles, Michaela Benefit, Ellie Dolby
Grade 12 Resilience Award
Jack Holmes, Chris Ferry, Stephany Ribeiro, McMahon (“Tom”) Sykes, Chesca Potter, Chloe Hoff, Annabelle Cutrer, Megan Zeilinger, Melissa Lacerda, Ayanna Fhagen-Smith, Patrick Ribeiro, Jovanna Lowell-Bettencourt, Shelby Ponte, Lola Northrup, William Hermann
ACCOUNTABILITY — Proactively, independently get stuff done. Are present, engaged, on time. They manage themselves — don’t make it an adult’s responsibility. Maintain integrity — academic and personal. Accept consequences when poor choices are made. Don’t blame others. Step up and manage situations, even if not the cause. Play a leadership role in resolving problems.
Grade 9 Accountability Award
Graysen Kirk, Arthur Da Silva, Maya Tomkins, Andrea Morse, Rachel Arruda
Grade 10 Accountability Award
Nick Cranston, Ava Vought, Richard Guerra, Tenley Brooks, Ella Clarke, Jessie Dlabaj
Grade 11 Accountability Award
Nate Porterfield, Grace O’Malley, Owen Metell, Maria Clara Lacerda, Ana Clara Ribeira
Grade 12 Accountability Award
Solon Oliver, Jaiden Edelman, Peter Burke, Caroline Hurley, Catherine Cherry, Owen Favreau, Robe Della Torre, Pandora Bassett, Morgan Estrella, Joseph Serpa, Josh Sampaio, Madia Bellebuono, Alexandra Rego, Luke El-Deiry, Molly Carroll
COMPASSION — Avoid behavior that disrespects or devalues others. Respond to things that hurt others. Support other community members. Actively help others, and contribute to the community.
Grade 9 Compassion Award
Wadeline Florime, Hannah Murphy, Kaio Da Silva, Iesha Mayberry, Rayane da Silva, Margaret Bernard
Grade 10 Compassion Award
Andrew Da Silva, Anthony Dias, Ingrid Moore, Ella Buchert, Engracia Scheller, Maikon Souza
Grade 11 Compassion Award
Aden Ross, Hope Bettencourt, Hilary Rodrigues, Samuel Seidel-Aldrich-Moodie, Colleen Carroll, Danielle Oteri
Grade 12 Compassion Award
Bella Giordano, Julia Gomes, Taylor Hughes, Simone Davis, Ava Vigneault, Jenaleigh Griffin
Katherine O’Brien, Maria Vitoria De Oliveira, Rose Herman, Evanna Quinn, Anthony Chick, Hunter Athearn, Hillary Lemos, Molly Pogue, Riley Yuhas, Ian Amodio