League schedules candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard is sponsoring a series of candidate discussions in collaboration with MVTV, prior to local elections. Due to the constraints of COVID-19, these will be held remotely using Zoom. The discussions will be broadcast live on MVTV, Channel 15, and will be available for streaming on mvtv.org after the broadcasts.

The scheduled discussions are:

Edgartown, Saturday, June 6, at 3 pm

Tisbury, Monday, June 8, at 7 pm

West Tisbury, Tuesday, June 9, at 7 pm

Oak Bluffs, Wednesday, June 10, at 6:30 pm

The league is a nonpartisan political organization that promotes active and informed citizen participation in government, in voting, and in influencing public policy through education and advocacy.