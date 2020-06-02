With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving husband, father, and grandfather, Richard Kleinberg, on May 24, 2020, at 77 years of age.

He was born in the Weequahic section of Newark, N.J., which is why Philip Roth was his favorite author. He went to Rutgers University and Rutgers Law School. He worked in commercial real estate for most of his adult life.

He had a special love for Martha’s Vineyard, and was deeply engaged with the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center and other organizations on the Island. He had been coming to the Vineyard for more than 33 years, and lived here permanently for eight years.

He was the beloved husband of Sharon Kleinberg; and father and father-in-law to Rachel Kleinberg, Mark Schnitzer, and Jess and Mike Carroll; cherished grandfather to Eliza, Leah, Max, Jonah, and Jordyn. He also leaves behind his sister, Jane Carroll, and his brother, Bob Kleinberg.

He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, P.O. Box 692, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.