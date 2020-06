Dionistezany Correa Bernardo Dias

Gina Carla Correa Martins and Dionistezany Dias da Silva of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Dionistezany Correa Bernardo Dias, on May 26, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Dionistezany weighed 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces.

Theodore Hines

Laura Hines and Sam Hines of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Theodore Hines, on May 27, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Theodore weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.