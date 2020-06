To the Editor:

We are calling for justice for the family of George Floyd. We believe that in order to do that, we must call for upgrading the charges against [fired] Officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder at the very least.

We also are calling for the immediate arrest of the three other police officers who witnessed the murder of George Floyd; they are clearly accomplices. This must be done to ensure justice.

Marie Doubleday, chair

On behalf of Oak Bluffs Town Democratic Committee