New site offers reopening info

The Cape Cod Reopening Task Force has launched a new website, reopeningcapecod.org, to help inform businesses and support economic recovery as Massachusetts moves through its phased reopening plan.

The task force is led by the Cape and Islands legislative delegation, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and Barnstable County, with participation from Cape Cod Healthcare, municipal officials, first responders, community leaders, and others.

Among the website’s features are situational reports that detail mortality rates, the latest guidance from the state government, including descriptions of the phased reopening plan, actions the task force has taken, and the task force’s plans moving forward.

The website also breaks down guidance for residents and visitors, businesses, towns, and education. For residents and seasonal visitors, there is information on lodging, beaches, boating, houses of worship, real estate, and restaurants. For businesses, there is guidance on reopening, and a link to a business impact survey.

Another feature of the website is a portal for the public to submit comments to the task force. Comments will be reviewed and taken into consideration. Visit bit.ly/CCRTF to submit comments online.

In addition to public and business resources, the website also has a toolkit, designed by the Cape Cod Commission, for cities and towns and their managers. The toolkit has information on amending local bylaws for temporary regulations, information on how to support businesses, proposals to allow for more signage, and guidance on how to reduce allowable parking.

Phase two of the state’s reopening plan begins on June 8 at the earliest. On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced phase two, titled “cautious,” will allow additional retail, lodging, and restaurant industries to resume operations, with restrictions and capacity limitations. Baker has been clear that the state will only begin a new phase if the public health data is trending in a positive direction.