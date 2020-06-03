NIkki Sedacca Gallery opens in a new location

1 of 3

Nikki Sedacca Gallery opens in June in a new space, 7 Winter St., Edgartown. The gallery will exhibit an “exceptional selection of jewelry and fine art by over 35 different artists and designers,” according to a press release. Following all the CDC recommendations, the gallery will open with the intention to “bring joy and create memories that will last a lifetime for visitors through the creative power of jewelry and art,” the release says.

Each designer has a unique style and story. Jewelry designer and gallery owner Nikki Sedacca began her career on Martha’s Vineyard in this same location 25 years ago. Since then, her collection has evolved, and she continues to push the boundaries on fine art jewelry. Sedacca creates one-of-a-kind designs from precious metals. Also known as “wearable sculpture,” her jewelry features lustrous pearls and sparkling diamonds, with twists and turns of 18k gold or sterling silver.

Pearls have always been Sedacca’s signature look. This year, there will be an extensive selection of pearls. From the sculptural baroque pearls to lustrous gray Tahitian pearls, there is a strand of pearls that suits each person. Looks range from traditional, long necklaces of white pearls to contemporary baroque pearl pendants with a pop of diamonds. Additional jewelry highlights include Elizabeth Buenavenutra, Julie Vos, and Zina Sterling Silver.

Though the wall space is minimal, the gallery will exhibit pieces averaging 12 x 12 inches in size. Through a variety of digital art services, visitors will have an opportunity to virtually enjoy more works by each artist. Popular artists Linda Richichi, Kathe Fraga, and Anita Lewis return with a presentation of small works. Additionally, the gallery will debut the work of Laura Varich, whose abstract floral oil paintings are a nod to the colorful gardens all around Martha’s Vineyard.

For more information about Nikki Sedacca Gallery, visit nikkisedaccagallery.com. Find the gallery on Instagram: @nikkisedaccagallery.