Paddle your way to scenic treasure

Experience the Island from a new perspective, and see beautiful views that are not possible on land. By exploring the waterways, you can discover places that are only reachable by a boat with paddles or a windsurfer, including sandy public beaches, hidden coves with swans and ducks, and secret openings to trail systems. Whether you are seeking a leisurely trip across a serene pond, or a challenging water adventure on a windy day, check the M.V. Land Bank’s map to find the boat drop-off points for Lake Tashmoo, the Lagoon, Edgartown, Sengekontacket, and Tisbury Great Pond, and the bays and ponds around Chappaquiddick: mvlandbank.com.