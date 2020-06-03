Piano concert with Margin Alexander

On an evening before sunset, you will have the chance to listen to unique piano music in which a story is deeply woven with each piece. Through the Oak Bluffs library, composer and pianist Margin Alexander will be sharing his gift of music in a virtual concert. With the goal of touching the heart, he has developed a style that combines traditional and new composition techniques. The resulting genre has Neoclassical, Neoromantic, and cinematic influences. To treat yourself to this special night of music on Sunday, June 7, from 7 to 8 pm, tune in to the Oak Bluffs library’s Facebook page: facebook.com/illuminateob.