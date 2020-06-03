Qigong with Nan Doty

The Chilmark library hosts a two-part virtual series, “Three Treasures Qigonon,” with Nan Doty on Tuesdays June 16 and 23, at 11 am.

The series will focus on awareness of body, breath, and movement, according to a press release from the library. Participants can experience a sense of spaciousness and well-being inherent in the holistic Qigong practice of combining movement, meditation, and sound. This is an at-home experiential series through Zoom. Each session will be one hour, with some time for discussion. It will be an introduction to the calming qualities of Qigong, a reminder for all of us during these turbulent times, the release says. Since one session builds on the other, a commitment to attend both sessions is required.

Nan Doty earned certification as a teacher of Qigong and tai chi in 2003. She was drawn to Qigong and tai chi as a way to deal with the neurological effects of Lyme disease. She has been teaching classes ever since, emphasizing mindful movement and integrative theory. Doty was an experiential K-8 teacher, led extensive national educational workshops, and taught educators as an adjunct professor.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and to get the Zoom invitation. Admission is free, and the event is sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library. For more information, call 508-560-1147.