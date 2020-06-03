Writers Read and more at the West Tisbury library

Writers Read gathers on Zoom on Monday, June 8, at 7 pm. This event, led by Niki Patton, features community members reading short original prose pieces. Both fiction and nonfiction readings are welcome. Each reader is allotted eight minutes to read. Critique to follow reading is optional. It’s free and open to the public; participants can sign up to be a reader or a listener at this event by emailing Patton at gaia1muse@gmail.com.

The online balance class will continue throughout the spring and summer. On Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am, the West Tisbury library hosts an online Balance Series led by Kanta Lipsky. In this class, members will “explore ways to strengthen their connection to the earth and increase their bodies’ ability to maintain good balance,” according to a press release from the library. No yoga mat is needed, but a chair will be necessary for some of the movements. Classes will meet virtually through Zoom. Attend one, some, or all classes; everyone is welcome to attend. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Beginning Wednesday, June 17, at 5 pm, everyone is invited to join the library’s “Sense and Sensibility” Book Club. This group is led by librarian and Jane Austen fan Dee Leopold. The group meets weekly via Zoom. The library can help you access a copy of the book; email dleopold@clamsnet.org to join.