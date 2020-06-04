Richard James Walton (“Dick”), of Oak Bluffs, died suddenly on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was 74. Dick was married to Carole K. Walton.

A private graveside service will be held, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date, to be announced; a complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper.

Donations in his memory may be made to the United Methodist Church of M.V., P.O. Box 2580, or the M.V. Camp Meeting Association, P.O. Box 1685, both in Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.