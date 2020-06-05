Aquinnah vigil will stand for equality

An event organized by Sassafras Earth Education will honor fallen ancestors and take a stand for racial equity and social justice in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Starting on Friday, June 5, at 7 pm at the Aquinnah circle, folks will gather to pay their respects to ancestors who have fallen, and advocate for the equality of all people.

According to a flyer sent out by Sassafras, the event acknowledges African Americans in their fight for justice and freedom. “We are here not only to witness your struggle, but to stand with you in it,” the flyer states.

Sassafras also condemned the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Sean Reed, Nina Pop, Breonna Taylor and “many, many others whose names remain largely unknown.”

“We mourn the loss of another black brother, George Floyd. We stand in solidarity with his family, his community, and all those fighting on the front lines to bring those who murdered him to justice,” the flyer reads. “Let’s lean on each other and allow ourselves to feel the sadness and anger that is present in our lives, our bodies, sometimes unrecognized. Let’s acknowledge that we have to heal to go forward, each of us in our own way and from our own position.”