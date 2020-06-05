Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Summer with a pool and air conditioning

1 of 6

Real Estate Confidential is a bi-weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute.

In just one day, the entire Island feels like “the season” has finally arrived. The sky cleared and brought with it an Island in full bloom. And, what a surprise, when I found all boats full for a quick weekday roundtrip! This is going to be my first trip off-Island in almost three months and the planning feels like an entirely new experience. There will be many experiences moving forward from a pandemic; some I cannot even imagine.

The past few years have seen an increase in Islanders purchasing, oftentimes, their first homes. The only thing that might explain it is more concern about what the future holds rather than particularly low prices or low interest rates. This year feels different in so many ways. Next week I move on from ZOOM house tours to physically taking buyers through homes and I have no idea what to expect in terms of the physical showing.

So many phone calls coming in from buyers who have never even been to Martha’s Vineyard and are a bit taken aback when we begin to discuss what they can buy with their dollars. There are many others who have been thinking about a move to Martha’s Vineyard for years and are ready to act. More and more buyers are looking for homes with in-ground swimming pools and as summers warm, homes with central air conditioning. With summer quickly approaching, taking a look at some of those homes was an easy choice.

Located in a quiet neighborhood on the edge of Edgartown Village, 27 South Street is an elegant colonial compound. The home is sited on nearly an acre and features indoor-outdoor options including a screened porch and a private, open-air living/dining area with outdoor fireplace and pergola, overlooking a beautiful 20 x 30-foot gunite pool. The beautifully outfitted chef’s kitchen features high-end commercial appliances (SubZero, Wolf, and Bosch). The property rounds out with a carriage house featuring a guest bedroom suite with full bath. This conveniently located home has easy access to Edgartown Village for shopping and dining, beaches, the bicycle path and more.

Heading up-Island from Vineyard Haven to Lambert’s Cove, it would be difficult to miss the expansive lawns and stone walls of Tashmoo Farm at 31 Lambert’s Cove Road. The Farm, originally built before the Revolutionary War, has been meticulously and tastefully restored to preserve the historic character and grandeur. The recently built pool house is accessible to both the Har-Tru tennis courts and the Gunite pool and includes a well-equipped grill area and wet bar, a changing room and full bath. The title includes access to Lake Tashmoo and the association dock.

The new home on East Pasture Road provides some of the best forever protected water views on the Island, deeded Menemsha Pond access via a walking path, a heated Gunite pool, and the privacy and protection of abutting conservation land. Only the finest craftsmanship and materials were used to construct this contemporary styled, open floor plan home. Walking the rolling landscape on paths passing through stone walls, lead you to the detached guest suite and on to the pool, pool house and outdoor kitchen. Seller currently has two moorings on the pond and ownership gives you Philbin Beach on the south shore and dog-friendly Lobsterville beach on the north shore.

If a 4,000 square foot home on eight acres with a swimming pool is for you, the spacious contemporary cape at 20 Flint Hill Road is perfect. The great room off the kitchen has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace, adding spaciousness and casualness to the formal home. The property includes a 20 x 40 gunite pool that fits organically into the landscape with easy access from all areas of the home. With its excellent rental history, this property can provide a great investment or a wonderful year-round Vineyard family home.

