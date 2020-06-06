Class of 2020 parade set for Sunday

Starting at 1 pm on Sunday, June 7, a convoy of emergency vehicles, school staff, and faculty, family, and friends of seniors will proceed from the Oak Bluffs School toward Inkwell Beach to congratulate students on a job well done.

Graduating seniors will be parked alongside the road near the beach as the parade passes by. Anyone who wishes to participate can gather at the Oak Bluffs School at 12:30 pm to prepare for the procession. After passing by Inkwell Beach, the parade will make its way to State Beach and head toward the Bend in the Road.