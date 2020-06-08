Nice time to be nice

To the Editor:

Do one nice thing. If you saw a book with this title, wouldn’t you think it was just published this spring? I have it, published in 2008, picked up at some point at the Dumptique. Surprise to me that a library had discarded it. If it’s still available (and was also available as an ebook), the author is Debbie Tenzer who founded DoOneNiceThing.com.

Quotes from Nice-o-holics appear at the start. Subtitle is “little things you can do to make the world a lot nicer.” I’d say it’s the book for 2020.

Leigh Smith

Vineyard Haven