Leroy James Thibodeau

Kara Thibodeau and Jonathan Thibodeau of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Leroy James Thibodeau, on May 31, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Leroy weighed 8 pounds.

Amira Grace Coleman

Sarah Coleman of Oak Bluffs announces the birth of a daughter, Amira Grace Coleman, on June 1, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Amira weighed 7 pounds, 15.9 ounces.

Reese Marie Schwab

Jaime Schwab and Jason Schwab of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Reese Marie Schwab, on June 1, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Reese weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

Kahari Josimar Xavier Marshall

Teeandrea Marshall and Sheldon Marshall of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Kahari Josimar Xavier Marshall, on June 3, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Kahari weighed 7 pounds, 13.6 ounces.