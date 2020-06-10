Cape Light Compact offers lower summer rates

This summer, customers of Cape Light Compact will enjoy lower supply rates, as the power supply company reduces its electric pricing by 23 percent.

Cape Light Compact announced the price reduction in a press release issued last week. Starting with July meter-read dates, residential pricing will be 9.98 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), representing a 3 cent cost reduction. Commercial customers can expect savings even earlier, with a 2.7 cent reduction starting in June.

Located in South Yarmouth, Cape Light Compact uses energy-efficient programs to supply electricity to over 200,000 customers in Cape Cod and Dukes County. By reducing its supply rates, the compact aims to provide these customers with competitive pricing while supporting renewable energy resources.