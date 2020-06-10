A century salute for Pops Carter

1 of 5

Wednesday afternoon a parade of police cruisers and private vehicles rolled by Clarence “Pops” Carter at a spot on Worcester Avenue in Oak Bluffs to celebrate his 100th birthday. A longtime resident and seasonal resident of Oak Bluffs, Carter was born in Boston a century ago from Wednesday, June 10, according to his son, former Oak Bluffs Police Chief Joe Carter. Pops Carter stood smiling as each vehicle stopped or slowed to wish him a happy birthday. One well wisher warmly called out, “100 is the new 90!”

“I never thought I could see 100 years,” Pops Carter said. “99 percent of the family is gone. Only the young ones are here. I thought I would be gone, but no, through the good grace of the Lord, he keeps me going.”

Carter said he was thankful for his longevity and hoped others can achieve it too.

“May God bless you and I hope you can see 100 years as well,” he said.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake, who participated in the parade, later said he’s known Pops Carter since 1998.

“He’s refreshing to be around,” he said. “He has a very positive outlook on life.”