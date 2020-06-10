Chilmark: Support our local farms

Ticks. Need I say more? Did you know we have an M.V. Tick Program, where you can get your yard assessed? See dukescounty.org/mv-tick-program; also learn more from our board of health at bit.ly/2Uoepcq.

Graduation processions in cars, decorations in celebration at the end of driveways, even a couple of Jay Lagemann figures holding up a sign congratulating all 2020 graduates in the center of Beetlebung Corner; life and all its transitions continue with social distancing.

Martha’s Vineyard came out last week to protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter (BLM) against police violence and to honor the death of George Floyd. On Sunday morning Albert Fischer took his camera to Beetlebung Corner and photographed a group, including young children, taking a knee in recognition of BLM. Keeping the local Chilmark protest small was key to social distancing, in case you wonder why you didn’t know it was going to happen.

The Grey Barn wondered whether there are “other dairies owned and operated by people of color.” What they learned was, “The farming and agriculture industry has historically been a major perpetrator of systemic racism in the United States. It is clear the impact of prejudice has robbed many people of their right to make a livelihood in agriculture; it has disallowed communities to have control of their food supply; it has limited autonomy and inherited wealth via land ownership.” They’ve decided to “donate all of the sales of all of [their] bread every third Monday for the rest of 2020 to the New England Farmers of Color Land Trust. Learn more here nefoclandtrust.org.”

Book drops are open at our libraries for locally borrowed books only; take your time, there are no fines. Contactless holds begin on June 18. Reserve books online (Chilmark books only), call or write an email to chil_mail@clamsnet.org. And be sure to spell your name and leave your library card number. Nan Doty offers a two-part virtual Three Treasure Qigong on Tuesdays, June 16 and 23, from 11 am to noon. Tiffiney Shoquist’s Virtual Sketching Life continues Saturdays from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Chilmark library’s Weekly Read Aloud Stories with Sarah is available through a video link. Crafts with Irene can be accessed here: vimeo.com/414908823. For info, see chilmarklibrary.org, and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

Beach stickers only available online at bit.ly/3h9g1jM.

The West Tisbury Farmer’s Market at the Ag Hall begins Saturday, June 13, 9 am to noon, Wednesday and Saturdays. Please be sure to check wtfmarket.org and learn the layout, and protocols, and find your vendors, so you can preorder and prepay where available.

Menemsha stores you can shop online: the-copperworks.com, menemshablues.com, benjaminmccormick.com, and ruelgallery.com.

The Chilmark Ship Chandlery has been open, catering to fishermen’s needs. Please call 508-645-9447 for socially distanced pickup or delivery.

The Chilmark General Store opens Saturday, June 13, for daily online shopping, and takeout available daily except Mondays. Phone in or order online, see chilmarkgeneralstore.com.

In Menemsha, get takeout at Larsen’s, open 10 am to 5 pm, call 508-645-2680; Menemsha Fish Market, menemshafishmarket.net, call all orders in from 11 am to 5 pm; Menemsha Texaco, daily 8 am to 4 pm, call in orders before 3 pm at 508-645-2641, or email squidrow@vineyard.net; the Galley open 11 am to 3 pm, place online orders at menemshagalley.e-tab.com/galley#!/order-type, and expect about a 20-minute wait. Menemsha Deli is open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, closed Sundays, see menemshadeli.com or order at 508-955-9471.

Order your Allen Farm meat online at allenfarm.com/2020/05/online-ordering-now-available/.

The Chilmark Tavern is open for takeout dinner and meal kits from 5 pm most evenings. Order online at chilmarktavern.com or by phone at 508-645-9400.

Jan Buhrman’s Kitchen Porch offers a Stock Your Pantry and Fridge program, or just enjoy a virtual cooking class online; see kitchenporch.com.

Tea Lane Farm offers an online Plant Sale at tealanefarm.com/order-pickup.

Beetlebung Farm’s honor-system farm stand is open daily except Friday. Only one person at a time in the farm stand, please. Shop online at beetlebungfarm.square.site/ for curbside pickup.

Mermaid Farm has veggie plants, cheeses, raw milk, lassis, yogurt, beef, and lamb.

North Tabor Farm has weekly bags you can pick up at the farm or farmers market. Sign up for their newsletter at northtaborfarm.com/contact, and order their organic chickens at northtaborfarm.com/farmstand.

Native Earth Teaching Farm is open, see bit.ly/2XNezMJ.

Island drive-thru testing for COVID-19 has begun please read mvtimes.com/2020/05/30/drive-testing-ramps-island/.

The Yard’s free twice-weekly dance classes continue through June from the West Tisbury library online Mondays, 2 to 3 pm, and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 am. Write to wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. Also check the Yard alumni offerings at dancetheyard.org/yard-alumni-offerings.

If you’ve just arrived, and are self-quarantining or need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance after you provide basic information at bit.ly/2wKhxa4. Contact by phone is available Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm, 508-545-3249 or email chilmarkneighbors@gmail.com.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island, as some of what you find here may be dated.

