Chilmark voters back ballot questions

Chilmark voters approved $169,136 for a window project at the Chilmark School and $5,216 for a dust collection system at the high school at the ballot box Wednesday. Each sum was approved on Monday at the annual town meeting, but required a further ballot vote to become lawful as each constitutes a Proposition 2½ capital exclusion. For the windows, 128 votes were cast in favor, 24 votes were cast against and six votes were blank. For the dust collection system, 136 votes were cast in favor, 16 were cast against, and 6 were blank.

Selectman Warren Doty, who ran unopposed, got 141 votes. There were 14 blanks, one write in for Matt Poole, one write in for “Jeffery Epstein,” and one write in for “anyone else.”

Out of 980 registered voters, 158 cast ballots for a turnout of 16 percent. Of those, according to town clerk Jennifer Christy, 84 ballots were cast early or via mail. Christy noted the results thus far remain unofficial. Polls opened at noon and closed at 6 pm.