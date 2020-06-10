Efforts of police appreciated

To the Editor:

The Good Shepherd Food Program/Food Baskets M.V. members want to express our gratitude to the Oak Bluffs Police Department for its generous participation in bringing food to those in need on the Island. Groceries are distributed every other Saturday at the Good Shepherd Parish Center on School Street in Oak Bluffs. Officers help unload and assist in organizing the 6,000 pounds that we bring in from the Greater Boston Food Bank each week, and do it in a very positive manner. We thank them and salute them.

Mardi Moran

Representative of Food Baskets M.V.