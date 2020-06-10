Keeping active with the YMCA online

Just because the gyms on-Island are closed doesn’t mean you can’t get a great workout and connect with your friends.

Consistent exercise has many health benefits, and the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard offers a broad array of free virtual fitness classes that cater to all ages and levels of fitness.

Right when the YMCA was forced to shut its doors due to distancing requirements and public health guidance, they made a dramatic but necessary shift in how they serve the Island.

“For people who are used to providing in-service work that is all about bringing people together physically, it has been a huge platform change,” Nina Lombardi, director of operations for the YMCA, said. “We needed to continue providing the resources that the YMCA has always offered to the community.”

Right away, Lombardi said the fitness instructors at the YMCA took it upon themselves to create and organize their own virtual fitness programs, and did so on their own time.

“It was just a really incredible effort from the instructors. They themselves started this shift to virtual fitness,” Lombardi said.

Although Lombardi called the first few weeks of the online courses “fragile,” she said the staff and administration at the YMCA, and all the members involved, transitioned smoothly into the digital platform. “It ran informally for a while, then on April 6 we rolled out the first weekly class schedule,” Lombardi said.

And the fitness programs were a huge hit from the start, but each class has seen attendance increase exponentially, week by week, according to Lombardi.

“The first week of the official fitness classes, we had about 294 people participating in total. Last week, we had 602 people attending,” Lombardi said.

And that massive group of people that utilizes the YMCA fitness classes is made up of kids, teens, parents, and seniors — there’s something for everyone.

The classes range in size from eight people to around 35 people in a single Zoom room. One of the instructors, Judy Kranz, teaches Pilates once a day, and sometimes twice a day.

She sees anywhere from 14 to 25 people in every class.

Another popular class is the Steam X virtual fitness class taught by Asil Cash. Cash really gets the blood pumping with this one, and it’s available on YouTube, along with many other YMCA classes. YMCA member Lisa Shroeder said the Steam X class keeps her muscles guessing and never lets a workout get old.

“Asil and Amy [Crawford] keep it fresh, as every single class is different and a surprise to your muscles. It’s great to be together again on Zoom,” Shroeder said.

According to Lombardi, the YMCA more or less creates the courses that people want to see. And she said that one major need of the community is getting back a sense of normalcy. In the days before the pandemic, people went to the gym to work out, but also to enjoy the social element. Some people put their headphones in and never take them out, while others enjoy saying hello to old friends and even family members.

But the online classes allow for that social element — you can go on and chat with others, or turn off your camera and focus on getting that pump.

“Having personally participated in these classes, it gives some sense of normalcy. You hear the music, you greet the instructor, you chat with other people in the class. It’s not just about working out, it’s about human connection,” Lombardi said.

YMCA member Caryl Dearing said the fitness classes are helping her work through a difficult time. “Your class is helping all of us pass through this experience. Exercising together is a wonderful thing; your class keeps all of us on schedule so our minds and bodies are in good health,” Dearing said.

And folks on-Island aren’t the only ones utilizing the classes — those who would normally come visit the Vineyard during the summer and work out at the YMCA are taking advantage too. “We have people all over the place who are taking the classes. I get to exercise with my sister, who lives in Western Massachusetts, which is pretty cool,” Lombardi said.

Betsy Burnett and her husband are seasonal residents of the Island, and she said she is having a great time with the YMCA fitness classes. “My husband and I are seasonal residents of the Vineyard, and we love the Martha’s Vineyard YMCA. I have really enjoyed Judy Kranz’s Zoom Pilates classes during this pandemic. She’s the best,” Burnett said.

Currently, the YMCA is providing 55 classes each week for anyone who is interested, and instructors are working hard to keep their content fresh and exciting. “The biggest heroes in all this are each and every one of the amazing instructors. I feel humbled to be part of an organization with people who want to do this out of the goodness of their own hearts,” Lombardi said. “This is not a perfect scenario, but all our instructors have done an incredible job.”

For some people who might not want to go to a gym in-person, the online classes are a way to get active without being overwhelmed. “People can enter the Zoom, hide their screen, and just focus on the course. A gym can be overwhelming for some people, so this provides a nice alternative. We have been able to engage people who have really never been in a gym,” Lombardi said.

As far as the future of the virtual classes, Lombardi, said the effects of COVID-19 have changed the way people see the gym, and some might be hesitant to return right away, even after the doors are open. “The impacts of COVID-19 are probably going to bleed into the next couple of years. There are going to be some who are eager to get right back to the gym or the pool, but there are others who are going to be wary,” Lombardi said.

Because of this, Lombardi said, the YMCA is planning on continuing to offer some of the virtual courses even after they’re back in business.

Sarah Murphy, director of advancement for the YMCA, said the virtual fitness classes provide structure and motivation in a time when both of those are difficult to find. “You have that huge accountability piece, so you are forcing yourself to stay active, all in a safe space,” Murphy said. Murphy said all classes are widely inclusive, and often become a fun activity for the whole family.

“Members often sign on with two of their kids who are in middle school, and they exercise through the entire class,” Murphy said. “Keeping that fun aspect is really important.”

Through the virtual fitness classes, many generous Islanders and seasonal residents have donated to the YMCA. Murphy said that even a small donation helps in a big way.

“We are continuing to provide this service because we know how many people rely on the YMCA for so many things,” Murphy said.

To learn more about the online YMCA classes, visit ymcamv.org/without-walls-home.