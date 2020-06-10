New site, protocols for farmers market

The West Tisbury Farmers Market will begin its 2020 season this Saturday, June 13. The market will be open from 9 am to noon at its new location, the fairgrounds at the Ag Hall.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, marketgoers should expect a few changes to the traditional farmers market experience. According to the West Tisbury Farmers Market website, shoppers are required to wear a face covering at all times, and gloves are strongly encouraged. Shoppers must remain six feet apart, and are asked to come alone if possible, in order to maintain social distancing.

Touching products at the market is prohibited. Shoppers should point to the goods they’d like to purchase, and a vendor will bag them. While vendors are not allowed to handle reusable bags, shoppers are permitted to bring them from home in order to carry their purchases.

At this year’s market, credit cards and other forms of contactless payment are preferred to cash transactions. Eating while inside the market is prohibited, as are pets. In order to speed up browsing time, shoppers are encouraged to preorder from vendors who offer this option before visiting the market. Visit wtfmarket.org for more information on vendors, rules, and details of this year’s West Tisbury Farmer’s Market.