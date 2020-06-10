Starting Thursday, June 18, at 4 pm, the West Tisbury library will host another online Free-Write Poetry Class, led by West Tisbury poet laureate Spencer Thurlow. The class will be made up of five four-minute free-write sessions. After each session, writers will be encouraged to read their work to the group, but it is not required, a release from the library says. A prompt will be given for each free-write, so that everyone begins with the same line; after that, writers are free to go in any direction they choose.

The free classes will meet virtually through Zoom on six Thursdays at 4 pm. Class will be limited to five participants, and signup is required. Class dates are June 18 and 25, and July 2, 9, 16, and 23. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join the class.