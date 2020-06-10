Poet’s Corner: More haikus from coronavirus pandemic time

Deadline was Friday

Saturday Sunday Monday

Will finish Tuesday

–Kate Feiffer

The streets are empty

No one playing on the beach

A new silent spring

–David Forbes

Masks masks everywhere

Are you smiling or frowning

I miss all the smiles

–Jill Freedberg

100,000

an ocean of tears won’t mind

if I add a few

–Michael Francis Oliviera

MV island dream

Requires two-week quarantine

Easily worth it.

–Mary Beth Norton

This week’s poets are all current or former year-round or seasonal Islanders.

The Poet’s Corner is seeking haikus related to this era of coronavirus. The haiku is a short poem of just three lines, the first and third of which have five syllables; the middle line has seven. Send your work to Poet’s Corner facilitator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.