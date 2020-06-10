Poet’s Corner: More haikus from coronavirus pandemic time

Deadline was Friday
Saturday Sunday Monday
Will finish Tuesday
–Kate Feiffer
The streets are empty
No one playing on the beach
A new silent spring
–David Forbes
Masks masks everywhere
Are you smiling or frowning
I miss all the smiles
–Jill Freedberg
100,000
an ocean of tears won’t mind
if I add a few
–Michael Francis Oliviera
MV island dream
Requires two-week quarantine
Easily worth it.
–Mary Beth Norton
This week’s poets are all current or former year-round or seasonal Islanders.
The Poet’s Corner is seeking haikus related to this era of coronavirus. The haiku is a short poem of just three lines, the first and third of which have five syllables; the middle line has seven. Send your work to Poet’s Corner facilitator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.