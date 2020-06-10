Preorder plant sale open at Polly Hill Arboretum

Polly Hill Arboretum in West Tisbury is now accepting plant orders through its online store through July 1. After you place your order, a staff member will email you to set up a pickup time at the contactless pickup area. Polly Hill offers a variety of specialty and native herbaceous perennials, shrubs, and trees.

Here’s how it works:

As always, PHA members will receive a 10 percent discount. Members may use the code “STEWARTIA” to receive a discount. Thos unsure of their membership status can email info@pollyhillarboretum.org with their name and mailing address to request confirmation prior to placing their order. Staff cannot apply a discount after the order has been placed. If you would like to renew or purchase a membership at the same time, you can select “Membership” from the products listed.

If for some reason the arboretum cannot fulfill part of your order, they will issue a refund for that portion; they will not make automatic substitutions, and all sales are final.

Step 1: Add plants to your cart and submit your payment.

Step 2: Watch your email inbox. They will contact you shortly after your order is processed regarding your pickup date/time. Please do not call or email the arboretum to arrange pickup; they will contact you.

Step 3: Once a PHA staff member has contacted you and set up a pickup window, come to the visitor center parking lot during your designated time to pick up your order at our contactless delivery area. Clear signage in the parking lot will lead you to the pickup area. There are three numbered bays; you will have been assigned a number, and your plants will be waiting for you in the corresponding bay with your name on them.

Step 4: Enjoy your plants!

A few things to be aware of during this time:

Customers MUST wear a mask and gloves during pickup. Please maintain social distance of at least six feet, and absolutely do not touch others’ plants. If you see something in someone else’s bay that you’re interested in, please check the online shop.

Plants will not be delivered to your pickup bay early. Please refrain from gathering in the parking lot before your designated pickup time.

Customers assume all responsibility for plant health once your order is delivered to the pickup area. For now, PHA will require a 48-hour notice to reschedule your pickup time. If you are late to pick up your plants or do not make it on your prearranged day, PHA is not responsible for any wilt, theft, or other damage done to plants.

For more information, visit pollyhillarboretum.org.