Summer lovin’What we love most about the upcoming season. June 10, 20200Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 23 Chasing chickens at Grey Barn Farm. —Larry Glick A young boy braves the water, then runs back to the beach at Lucy Vincent. —Larry Glick Alison Oestreicher’s border collie puppy Tristan joins Pam Coblyn’s Fenway at Lucy Vincent Beach. —Pam Coblyn Alison Oestreicher’s border collie, Tristan, joins Pam Coblyn’s Fenway at Lucy Vincent Beach. —Pam Coblyn Cows resting in the shade of trees. —Everett Houston Plants are quickly taking over a vintage car. —Everett Houston Sandplain grass along the shore. —Everett Houston Off to rake up some dinner. —Ezia Leach Mermaid in a garden. —Ezia Leach Wisteria blooms in Edgartown. —Carolyn O'Daly Campground house decked out for Fourth of July. —Ezia Leach Enjoying the beach. —Ezia Leach Watching a 3D movie. —Ezia Leach Jumping for joy in the Campground. —Ezia Leach Clowning around town. —Ezia Leach Ruthie and R.J. Luddy playing golf at the Royal & Ancient Chappaquiddick Links. —Rosemary Luddy Friends on the beach. —Ezia Leach Polar Bears in action. —Ezia Leach Cloudy skies in the harbor. —Ezia Leach Cloudy skies in the harbor. —Ezia Leach A sandy path to the beach on an overcast day. —Everett Houston Fisherman on the shore of Martha's Vineyard at sunset. —Everett Houston A view toward a large rock in the ocean at sunrise. —Everett HoustonWe asked readers of our newsletter, The Minute, to send us photos that depict all the joy and hope that summer brings.