West Tisbury library hosts virtual book talk

1 of 2

On Wednesday, June 24 at 5 pm, the West Tisbury library presents an online book talk with local author Thomas Dresser. According to the library’s press release, this is a live event that will meet on Zoom. Dresser will discuss his newest book, “The Rise of Tourism on Martha’s Vineyard,” which will be released June 22. Learn about the tourist industry on the Island and how it all began. Dresser will share photos from the book, and welcome discussion and questions from the audience.

“The history of tourists who visit the Vineyard began with the influx of Methodists to Wesleyan Grove, and the development of the first planned resort community in the country, in the mid-19th century,” Dresser says in the release. “This era was highlighted by the amusement park atmosphere in Oak Bluffs toward the end of the century.” The author also says the book includes stories of the Boston tycoons who came to hunt and fish on the Island, as well as African American tourism from Shearer Cottage to Dorothy West.

Dresser taught elementary school for 10 years, was a nursing home administrator for 20 years, and drove a school bus for 15 years. He lives in Oak Bluffs with his wife, Joyce, a retired West Tisbury teacher.

Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to receive your Zoom invitation to join.