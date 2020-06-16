Oak Bluffs open market returns June 21

The Oak Bluffs open market in Washington Park will return on Sunday, June 21 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Market organizer and New Moon Magick’s Enchanted Chocolates owner Kathleen Cowley told The Times she has been working with the Parks Department to get the market up and running as restaurants, retail shops, and other businesses open their doors during the state’s phase two reopening plan.

Cowley said there will be some changes, but people should expect “safe and relaxing” shopping near the harbor. Masks or face coverings and social distancing are required. There will be one-way shopping to further encourage social distancing. Vendors are encouraged to use contactless payment methods and to bring change if taking cash payments.

For now, Cowley said the market will be open on Sundays in June. She expects hours to expand in July and August. Shoppers can expect market stall regulars such as wampum jewelry designer Gwen Nichols, pottery master Shelley Grunden, and many more.

The return of the market follows the town’s decision to close Circuit Avenue and parts of Kennebec Avenue to vehicle traffic on Sundays.

“The parks department has been fabulous,” Cowley said. “It’s going to be Sunday-funday in Oak Bluffs.”

Interested vendors should call Cowley at 508-939-1076 for more information.