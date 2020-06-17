Book return and pickup procedures at the Vineyard Haven library

Vineyard Haven library is now accepting returns at its curbside book drop. Due dates for all currently checked-out items have been extended through June 30, and there is no need to return items immediately, according to the library’s press release. Items may only be returned at the curbside book drop; the book return slots at the entryway will remain closed. Returned items will be quarantined before being checked in, so there will be a delay of up to 10 days between the date of return and when the item is removed from your CLAMS account. Martha’s Vineyard libraries are fine-free, and no late charges will accrue. If you would like more time to return materials, let the library know, and they can extend the due date.

The library is unable to accept any book donations at this time, so they ask that you do not place any donated items in the book return.

You can now request books, movies, magazines, and audiobooks, and safely pick them up in the library’s entry vestibule.

To request local items, including books, movies, and audiobooks, place a hold online through the CLAMS catalog or Capira CLAMS app, or call 508-696-4210 to speak to a librarian, Mondays through Saturdays, from 10 am to 5 pm. You may also remain your request to vhpl_mail@clamsnet.org.

To pick up your items, visit the library during your scheduled time slot, wear a mask and maintain social distance of six feet, and be prepared to show your CLAMS card or other ID.

The library will contact you to schedule pickup when your hold is ready. Requests will be filled in the order they are received, the release says.

Library staff can only pull library materials that you’ve put on hold in advance; they cannot fill walk-up requests at this time. Until interlibrary delivery resumes, staff can only fulfill requests that are physically located at the Vineyard Haven library. Hundreds of materials are at other libraries, or still out in the community. The library thanks patrons for understanding that not everything will be available when you want or need it.

If you place holds on items located at other libraries, you would need to arrange to pick those items up at the library where the item is currently available.

More information, including a helpful video, can be found at the library’s website at vhlibrary.org/contactless.shtml.