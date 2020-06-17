Chicken Alley set to reopen

M.V. Community Services (MVCS) Chicken Alley Thrift Shop will officially reopen on Tuesday, June 23, at 11 am, after being closed because of the ongoing pandemic. The shop had launched an online store and curbside pickup in order to serve neighbors in need. However, Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent announcement regarding the state’s phase two reopening plan gave Chicken Alley the greenlight to officially reopen to the public.

“We have missed our customers and donors dearly, and are thrilled to be opening our doors again,” said Jessica Tartell, MVCS thrift shop manager. “We understand the demand to accept donations is high, and will do our best to accommodate everyone, but ask that folks be patient, kind, and respectful to staff and fellow customers during this transition.”

Anyone who makes a donation to MVCS of $5 or more from June 17 to 21 will be entered into a drawing to be the “first customer in the door” at the grand reopening. The raffle winner will be chosen at random, and notified on June 22. The winner will cut the ribbon to officially reopen the store at 10:45 am, and be given 15 minutes to shop before other shoppers are welcomed in.

When visiting Chicken Alley, mask and face coverings are required for anyone over the age of 2, and all visitors must sanitize their hands on the way in. Six adult shoppers are allowed in the store at a time. Customers may be asked to wait outside, at appropriate distances, until a space is available inside the store. Children may accompany parents, and must remain supervised while in the store. All visitors to the store must remain six feet (or three chickens) apart from other shoppers and staff members. Customers may not use reusable bags. Chicken Alley will provide shopping bags if needed. No donations will be accepted, except by appointment. For those wishing to donate, please call 508-693-2278 to make an appointment.