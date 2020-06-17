Chilmark: More shops are open

Graduation may have been a couple of weeks ago, but I want to send congratulations out to all the graduating MVRHS seniors from Chilmark, including Dashiell Chris, Keith Healy, Kieran Karabees, Thea Keene, Adam Knight, Aleksandra Lakis, Solon Oliver, Evanna Quinn, and Delilah Quinones. Your graduation comes as we all live through unprecedented times. May you all flourish, find strength, and help create a healthier world for all.

Next week, June 22 is the last day of the school year. I bet everyone is grateful.

You may have noticed a couple continuing to protest for Black Lives Matter at Beetlebung Corner; they are Ila and Peter Halby. Ila grew up in Vineyard Haven, and says her mother was a hippie from the ’70s, and her parents, Mary Vivian and Kirk Briggs, taught them “being kind to others was the most important thing.” On Sunday they stopped to protest for 20 minutes before their date, while her mom watched their two young children. They picked Chilmark because Peter’s family, Christian Halby and Susan Schaeffer, have summered there for years, and they both love Chilmark. As this week wore on, new signs continue to appear: “Are You Helping Humanity?” “I Can’t Breathe,” “Say Their Names,” and “We Stand Together.” It’s time for everyone to learn our true American history. Read about antiracism; see bit.ly/30JUkkQ.

A long-overdue sign has finally been posted at Squibnocket Beach alerting dog owners who do not clean up after their family members that we may all lose the privilege of morning walks. Be sure to bring bags, and take them with you.

My husband had to get a drive-through COVID-19 test, and said it was organized and easy. Call 877-336-9855, 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, to schedule an appointment for a test.

Overdue library books? All fines are forgiven, and book drops are open. Contactless holds are available: Reserve your books online, call or write an email to chil_mail@clamsnet.org. And be sure to spell your name and leave your library card number. Tiffiney Shoquist’s Virtual Sketching Life continues Saturdays 12:30 to 1:30 pm. Moira Silva offers a four-week Online Memoir Writing Workshop on Tuesdays, June 30 to July 21, from 10:30 am to noon. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invitation. Chilmark library’s Weekly Read Aloud Stories with Sarah is available through a video link. Crafts with Irene can be accessed at vimeo.com/414908823. For info, see chilmarklibrary.org, and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the Programs page.

You can now sign up for the virtual 2020 Chilmark Road Race at bit.ly/2LHuIfq.

Beach stickers are available only at bit.ly/2ZXc7EM.

Please try to preorder from and prepay vendors online for pickup at the West Tisbury Farmers Market, at the Ag Hall, Wednesday and Saturday, 9 am to noon. Check wtfmarket.org for the layout and protocols.

Pandora’s Box is open daily, 11 am to 5 pm; wear your mask to enter. Order online for curbside pickup at pandorasboxmv.com.

Shop Menemsha stores online: the-copperworks.com, menemshablues.com, benjaminmccormick.com, and ruelgallery.com.

The Chilmark Ship Chandlery has been open, catering to fishermen’s needs. Please call 508-645-9447 for socially distanced pickup or delivery.

Hurray! The Chilmark General Store is open 8 am to 5 pm, Tuesday through Sunday, closed on Mondays until late June. Phone in or order online, see chilmarkgeneralstore.com. Get takeout in Menemsha: Larsen’s is open 10 am to 5 pm, call 508-645-2680; Menemsha Fish Market, menemshafishmarket.net, call all orders in from 11 am to 5 pm; Menemsha Texaco, is open daily from 8 am to 4 pm, call in orders before 3 pm at 508-645-2641 or email squidrow@vineyard.net; the Galley is open from 11 am to 3 pm, place online orders at menemshagalley.e-tab.com/galley#!/order-type, and expect about a 20-minute wait. Menemsha Deli is open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, closed Sundays, see menemshadeli.com or order at 508-955-9471.

Local meat is available: Allen Farm meat online at allenfarm.com; Grey Barn and Farm, thegreybarnandfarm.com; Mermaid Farm, mermaidfarm.org, and North Tabor Farm, northtaborfarm.com.

Native Earth Teaching Farm has eggs and plants available, nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

The Chilmark Tavern is open for takeout dinner and meal kits from 5 pm most evenings. Order online at chilmarktavern.com or by phone, 508-645-9400.

If you’ve just arrived and are self-quarantining, or need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything COVID-related at this great page our town created: chilmarkma.gov/board-health/pages/covid-19-information.

If you’re on Facebook, check It’s a Chilmark Thing for up-to-date information about our town and Island, as some of what you find here may be dated.

Have a good week.

