Coming up at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library offers virtual events throughout the week. Here’s what is coming up: Thursday, June 18, at 10:30 am, Little Bird MV’s Laura Jordan will continue her virtual music class for kids through Zoom. Classes include seasonal songs and movement. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation to join.

On Friday, June 19, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will continue teaching an all-levels Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Please contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. Also on Friday, at 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead her weekly Balance Class through Zoom. You will need a chair for some of the movements. Kanta will be leading her class on both Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Saturday, June 20, at 10 am, Jen Burkin will lead an online painting class for kids ages 5 to 12. Burkin will continue teaching online kids’ painting classes on Tuesdays at 4:30 pm and Saturdays at 10 am. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. Also on Saturday, at 11:30 am, education consultant Bob Gilpin will lead a virtual class for parents and teens titled “The Gap Year: Things to Consider.” Email lhearn@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation.

On Monday, June 22, at 11:30 am, new children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will be hosting a virtual Social Justice Storytime. These storytimes will bring popular social justice issues to the level of children through reading books on anti-racism, the LGBTQ community, Pride Month, and acceptance and kindness. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. Monday at 5 pm, join the library for virtual Sci-Fi Book Club with librarian and lifelong sci-fi nerd Alexandra Pratt. Email apratt@clamsnet.org to join. Also on Monday, at 6:30 pm, the library presents an online talk with Dr. Magdalena, documentary filmmaker and Ph.D. in the field of consciousness and transformation. Magdalena will discuss how it is possible to consciously improve one’s life and co-create a better future through specific lifestyle choices, such as how and where we focus our energy and thoughts, diet, and the use of ancient and modern techniques for health and well-being. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation.

Tuesday, June 23, the library will host an online conversational ESL class with instructor Jonah Kaplan-Woolner. Classes will meet weekly. This class is open to all levels. Time of the class meeting will be determined. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org if you are interested. Also on Tuesday, at 3:30 pm, Heather Capece will lead an online Watercolor Class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. Tuesday, June 23, at 5:30 pm, Jen Burkin will teach a beginners’ drawing class for adults and teens. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Wednesday, June 24, at 3 pm, Val Estabrook will teach an online painting class for ages 7 to 10. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 8 am on Wednesday, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Beginning on Wednesday at 3 pm, Elliott Bennett will lead an online book discussion about “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo. This group will meet every other week. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. Also on Wednesday, at 5 pm, Tom Dresser will give an online talk to discuss his newly released book, “The Rise of Tourism on Martha’s Vineyard.” Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation.

Curbside pickup will be underway starting June 15 at the West Tisbury library. There are lots of details posted here on the library’s website: westtisburylibrary.org/update-on-library-services.