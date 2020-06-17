An evening with Jeremy Berlin

The Edgartown library’s Zoom Room offers an evening of jazz standards and improvisation from the keyboard of Jeremy Berlin on Friday, June 19, at 8 pm. Best known for his playing with Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, the library’s press release says that Berlin is a jazzman at heart. With this virtual event, the library gives us the opportunity to relax on the deck or in the living room while listeners enjoy Berlin’s “dazzling playing” live via Zoom. Email the library at programs@edgartownlibrary.org for the link to a front-row seat.