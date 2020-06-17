Poet’s Corner: Haikus from coronavirus pandemic time

Stuck in a vacuum

operating a vacuum

which really does suck

My wife chastened me

for not wearing protection —

emaskulated

Did Cinderella

hate the endless housework as

much as I do now

Hey COPD

looking good! No wonder you

took my breath away

My cat and my wife

the pair snoring beside me

as I count blessings

—Michael Francis Oliveira

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. Currently living in East Falmouth, he has been documenting his quarantine by using the Japanese poetic form haiku.

