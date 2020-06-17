Poet’s Corner: Haikus from coronavirus pandemic time

Stuck in a vacuum
operating a vacuum
which really does suck
My wife chastened me
for not wearing protection —
emaskulated
Did Cinderella
hate the endless housework as
much as I do now
Hey COPD
looking good! No wonder you
took my breath away
My cat and my wife
the pair snoring beside me
as I count blessings
—Michael Francis Oliveira
Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. Currently living in East Falmouth, he has been documenting his quarantine by using the Japanese poetic form haiku.
The Poet’s Corner is seeking haikus related to this era of coronavirus. The haiku is a short poem of just three lines, the first and third of which have five syllables; the middle line has seven. Poems from Island poets and writers are welcome. Send your work to Poet’s Corner facilitator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.